PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,214,000 after buying an additional 149,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,717,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,880,000 after buying an additional 119,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,534,000 after buying an additional 86,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,665,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after buying an additional 180,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,568. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

