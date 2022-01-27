Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSHG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Shipping in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Shares of PSHG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,860. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Performance Shipping has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.07.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Shipping will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.