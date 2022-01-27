Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.92

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $8.99. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 11,487 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 million, a PE ratio of 148.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 221,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

