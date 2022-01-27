PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the December 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PRT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 46,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.51.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 87.37%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.61%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

