PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Trading Up 4.8% After Dividend Announcement

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) was up 4.8% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 27,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 467,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PETS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetMed Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $515.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in PetMed Express by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 46,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PetMed Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PetMed Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PetMed Express by 7.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.