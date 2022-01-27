Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $57.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,137,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after acquiring an additional 82,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Pfizer by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,819,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,448,000 after buying an additional 835,765 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.80. 333,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,651,379. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

