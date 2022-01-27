Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

RDVY traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

