Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $641,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 341,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,726.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 286,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 279,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $34.64. 57,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,274. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

