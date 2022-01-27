Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Invests $390,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

VGK stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.20. 233,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,254,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

