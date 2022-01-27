Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,534,000 after purchasing an additional 943,083 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,455,000 after buying an additional 301,297 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 53,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,425. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.54.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

