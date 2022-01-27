Pinnacle Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 139,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 118.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 353,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 191,634 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 823,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 147.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 119,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $8.14. 141,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,694,715. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

