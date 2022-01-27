Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys 11,208 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,488 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 69,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $1,148,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

