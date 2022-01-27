Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 65,341 Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of Sterling Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

SBT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.96. 38,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.32.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

