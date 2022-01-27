Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,862,051. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $2,221,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,223 shares of company stock worth $46,591,253. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.85.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.