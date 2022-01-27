Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.3% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 15.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 24.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after buying an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $251.20. 137,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,299. The company has a market cap of $187.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.07. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

