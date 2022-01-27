Pinterest (PINS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PINS stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 448,031 shares of company stock worth $16,508,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinterest stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.54% of Pinterest worth $2,308,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

