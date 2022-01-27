Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 591,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 496,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPSI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

