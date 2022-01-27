Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

