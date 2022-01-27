Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $8.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

GILD stock opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

