Piper Sandler Weighs in on Aon plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AON in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s FY2022 earnings at $12.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.30 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

AON opened at $267.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.75. AON has a 1 year low of $202.32 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in AON by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

