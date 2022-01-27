Piper Sandler Weighs in on e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ELF. Raymond James cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

ELF opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,377 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

