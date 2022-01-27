Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. 290,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,436. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.36 and a beta of 2.07.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.27%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

