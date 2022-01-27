PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLBY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 499,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after purchasing an additional 440,281 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,945,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,411,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,334,000.

PLBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. cut their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

PLBY Group stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

