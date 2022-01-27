Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $26.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.78.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Plug Power by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

