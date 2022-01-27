Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PII. Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.50.

PII stock opened at $111.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.69. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth about $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 118.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after acquiring an additional 809,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Polaris by 131.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 636,254 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 311.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,183,000 after acquiring an additional 404,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

