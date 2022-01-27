PolkaDomain Hits One Day Volume of $166.00 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $478,410.86 and $166.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaDomain has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.71 or 0.06413038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,728.73 or 0.99860683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00052122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00052079 BTC.

About PolkaDomain

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaDomain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaDomain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.