PolkaFoundry (PKF) Market Cap Reaches $27.53 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001955 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $27.53 million and $373,944.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004391 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,136,597 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

