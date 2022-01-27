PolkaWar (PWAR) Trading Down 15.6% This Week

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $225,357.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00048655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.26 or 0.06462748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,838.70 or 0.99770870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00052135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051944 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 25,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars.

