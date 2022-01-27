Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

PFBC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $77.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.98. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $81.55.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,615,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 53,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

