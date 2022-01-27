Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Bank in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.