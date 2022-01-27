Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.63. Premier Financial reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

PFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,364,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,756,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 863,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after buying an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

