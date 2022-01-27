Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Premier Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

PFC stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 982.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 45,080 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.