Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 982.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 45,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.