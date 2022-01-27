Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $41.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Premier alerts:

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 15.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,385,000 after purchasing an additional 341,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 5.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 501.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Premier stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.14. 21,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,851. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.