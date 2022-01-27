Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Holdings Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,197 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $67,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 58,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $149.07 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.70 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

