Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Primerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.85 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.05 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRI has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NYSE:PRI opened at $149.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Primerica has a one year low of $130.70 and a one year high of $179.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 75,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Primerica by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Primerica by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

