Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,835 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1,773.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 146,886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,002,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,493,000 after acquiring an additional 890,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

NYSE ARR opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

