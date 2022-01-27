Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 61.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 34,236 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 24.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 73,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $899.53 million, a P/E ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGYS. Maxim Group cut their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

