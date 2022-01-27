Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTCT. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.