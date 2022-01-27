Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.44 Million Holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

OLK stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.32. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

