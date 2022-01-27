Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 52,225 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 14.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 43,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,463,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,516,000 after buying an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 24.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.18. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

