Probabilities Fund Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Probabilities Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,380 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X comprises 9.3% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth about $41,425,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth about $3,210,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth about $1,996,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3,746.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth about $1,444,000.

SPXL traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.14. 244,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,165,356. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $147.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.67.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

