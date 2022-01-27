ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $57.49

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.49, but opened at $54.32. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $52.59, with a volume of 1,756,790 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $72.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 614,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,510,000 after acquiring an additional 293,622 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 429,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,454,000 after purchasing an additional 363,153 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 231,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,542,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

