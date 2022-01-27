Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

