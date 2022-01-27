Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 611,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,890,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 8.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,023,000 after purchasing an additional 71,303 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Citigroup by 64.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 740,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,940,000 after purchasing an additional 290,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,049,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,838,000 after purchasing an additional 201,831 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C opened at $64.75 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.