Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $111.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.27 and a 1-year high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

