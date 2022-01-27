Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

