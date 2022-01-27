Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 365 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.09% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWB. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $244,000.

PWB opened at $69.08 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $82.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day moving average of $77.48.

