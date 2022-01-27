Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 6,674 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.29% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

