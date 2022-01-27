Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 191,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 83.3% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $126.22 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $122.94 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

